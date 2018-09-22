Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Urges Rafa Benitez to Leave Newcastle When His Contract Expires

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former manager Rafa Benitez to walk away from Newcastle when his contract expires next summer.

Ever since Benitez took up the managerial post for the Magpies back in 2016, he has been involved in regular stand-offs with club owner Mike Ashley.

Relations between Benitez and Ashley are at an all time low and it seems increasingly likely that the Champions League winning manager's days at Newcastle are numbered.

Given the current circumstances at the club, Carragher claimed that there is only one option for Benitez.

"If Ashley stays, Rafa will have to go" Carragher said, as per the Daily Star. "Those were my final words when I dedicated a column to Newcastle last season.

“Looking at the situation at the club at the start of this one, from a footballing perspective, it is difficult to explain why my former manager is still there.

“For a coach of Rafael Benitez’s pedigree to be treading water with no prospect of doing anything beyond retaining Premier League status is incomprehensible. There is nothing more he can do at St James’ Park."

Despite suggesting that Benitez should pack his bags, he also went on to add that Newcastle are guaranteed to retain his services until the end of the season.

He added: “Mike Ashley cannot afford to sack Benitez. Why would he anyway since he is the best man to keep them up and it would only rile disillusioned fans even further?

"Rafa will see out his contract because it would cost £6 million to buy out its final year.

“Newcastle are a big, prestigious club. Benitez is on a lucrative salary and he retains the overwhelming support of the St. James’ Park crowd. But the reality is that they are an institution limping along until an inevitable parting next summer.”