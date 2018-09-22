Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Defends Mohamed Salah Following Slow Start to the Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended the form of Mohamed Salah, describing his recent displays as among the best of his Anfield career.

The 26-year-old has only scored twice so far this season, and has failed to net in his last three appearances in all competitions, leading to many speculating as to whether the Egyptian can replicate his phenomenal goal-scoring feat last season.

Despite his apparent struggles, Klopp has praised the contribution of Salah this season, reflecting on his performances in recent wins against Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "The PSG game was one of his best, 100 per cent.

Defensively, he was ­outstanding the last two games. I’ve said a few times, without the three forwards in running mode, we have no chance.





"These things are so ­important. People say you are a world-class player, but you still have to defend like in the first game of your career. You need to be brave for that."

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the season so far, winning all six of their games in all competitions, as expectation builds at Anfield over the prospect of silverware being won by the Reds this season.

1961 - Liverpool have won their opening six competitive matches of a season for the first time since 1961-62. Contenders. pic.twitter.com/EMMKCTX44k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2018

The exemplary start to the campaign coincides with Salah's perceived drop in form, although Klopp has dispelled any notion that he's experiencing a 'crisis' in front of goal.

He continued, stating: "Mo knows that I am more than happy with him in this moment. There is no doubt about that.





"Last year, three in six, this year two in six. Wow, that’s a crisis. Yes, there were a few chances where he could have scored. But last year he missed chances.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It’s much too early to make something of it and talk to him constantly about what and when and stuff like that. So long as he is working as he is, everything will be fine."