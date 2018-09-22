Man Utd Welcome Sir Alex Ferguson Back to Old Trafford for Wolves Clash After Health Scare

Manchester United have taken to Twitter to welcome Sir Alex Ferguson back to Old Trafford for the first time since the Scot's recent health scare earlier in the year.

The 76-year-old underwent surgery on a brain haemorrhage in May and has been recuperating following the operation, thanking both hospital staff for their efforts and football fans around the world for their supportive messages.

Four months on from the surgery, Ferguson will now be in attendance for Manchester United's

game against Wolves at Old Trafford and is expected to receive an extremely warm welcome from everyone inside the stadium.

Ferguson is synonymous with the club, having spent 27 years at the helm of England's most successful side, winning 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues among a host of other trophies.

Following his retirement from the touchline, Ferguson has still remained at the club as a board member, and will be hoping to see United win three points when he watches from the stands later today.

Despite losing two of their opening three Premier League games of the season, current United manager Jose Mourinho has overseen an upturn in fortunes for his side as they look for their fourth consecutive win against last season's Championship winners.