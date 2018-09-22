Neil Warnock Critical of Cardiff Perception Ahead of Man City Game After Last Season's FA Cup Tie

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has defended his side following criticism from Manchester City for their physicality in last season's FA Cup tie.

The two teams are set to meet for the first time since that game at the the Cardiff City Stadium, with the lasting memory being an over-zealous challenge from Joe Bennett on Leroy Sane, resulting in the German missing the next three games and Pep Guardiola calling for more protection.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

While acknowledging the Spaniard's call for better protection, Warnock insisted there was tough tackling from both sides that day, believing the Bluebirds had to remain silent about their qualms.

"I totally agree with Guardiola [on protection]," said Warnock, speaking ahead of Cardiff's

Premier League clash against Man City, as quoted by the Daily Mail


"Sane missed three games, but there was a tackle from Kevin De Bruyne on Jazz Richards that put him out for 17 games. So I would say which is the worst? That sounds like a worse tackle than Bennett's, but we didn't make a song and dance about that.

Cardiff City Training and Press Conference

"There were one or two naughty things we didn't get and everybody wrote about the one tackle that Benno knows was a disgrace. De Bruyne didn't even get booked, but he caught his knee badly."

Cardiff are yet to win upon their return to the top flight, registering only two points in their opening five games, although Warnock will be hoping for a similar performance to when the Welsh side last hosted Man City in the league, after earning a famous 3-2 win in August 2013. 

