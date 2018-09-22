Pedro Explains How Eden Hazard Is Closing the Gap on Lionel Messi as One of the World's Top Players

Eden Hazard is one of the four best players in the world along with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, according to Chelsea teammate Pedro.

Hazard, 27, has enjoyed a scintillating start to the new season, having scored five league goals as the Blues sit as joint Premier League leaders after stretching their unbeaten streak to five games.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Pedro played alongside Messi at Barcelona for eight-years after progressing through the club's academy ranks. He then made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2015, and having shared the field with both players, the Spaniard is of the mind that Hazard deserves to be held in the same regard as the world's best players.

"It is obvious that Eden Hazard is in the three, four players that are the best in the world like Leo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Eden," Pedro said, via the Mirror.

I wouldn't trade Hazard for any player in the world. Not even Messi. — Wakeel (@__tunde) September 15, 2018

"Because Eden every year, you show your football and your numbers – score goals, assists, play a lot of minutes, play very good.

"I don’t know, maybe in a few years Eden can win the golden ball or another thing because he is a very good player. He is a big star. It is very good for the us that Eden is in good form with good confidence, doesn’t lose ball, is dribbling very good, score goals.

"It is a very good help for the team and when this guy plays like this he is very difficult to stop.

"He is playing with good confidence and very high potential to score goals, help the team, no pressure but as well in a really good form physically. This is also very important for the team because he is a very important player for the team," he added.

The Belgium international will be eager to continue his formidable early season form when Chelsea face off against rivals West Ham on Sunday afternoon, where Maurizio Sarri's side will be intent on extending their unbeaten start to the campaign.