West Ham Loanee Criticised By Supporters Following Disappointing Midweek Performance

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

It is fair to say that things haven't exactly worked out for Jordan Hugill since he joined West Ham from Preston North End during the January transfer window.

The striker only made three appearances before being shipped out on loan to Middlesbrough this summer. 

It has been a underwhelming start to this season back in the Championship for the 26-year-old, only managing to make his third league appearance of the campaign against Bolton on Wednesday evening.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Despite having plenty of opportunities to open his league account for Middlesbrough, he found himself wanting in front of goal. Luckily enough for him, Boro were able to win the match 2-0, courtesy of goals from George Saville and Britt Assombolonga.

Overall, he didn't play too badly, but that didn't stop Middlesbrough fans from venting their frustration on Twitter regarding the striker's poor performance.

However, not all Middlesbrough fans were so quick to criticise Hugill and many were keen to praise him for a battling performance against Bolton - even if he spurned a host of simple looking chances in front of goal.

It isn't just Middlesbrough supporters who are discussing Hugill's current situation. West Ham still own the striker and, considering the fact he host the Hammers a fair chunk of money, it looks as though he may end up becoming an expensive mistake.

Time will tell as to whether he can find his feet in the Championship but, considering the fact that he isn't a young player, a future in east London is looking increasingly unlikely.

