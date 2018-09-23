Allegri Confirms Juventus' Douglas Costa Punishment & Provides Team News for Frosinone Clash

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Douglas Costa has received a fine from the club after being handed a four-match ban for spitting in the face of an opponent during the 2-1 victory over Sassuolo last weekend.

Towards the end of the match, Costa was seen headbutting and elbowing Federico Di Francesco, before spitting directly into the face of the Italian. He was shown a red card and has been widely condemned for his actions.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Ahead of his side's match with Frosinone, Allegri was asked about the incident involving Costa. His club posted a transcript of his press conference on Twitter, quoting Allegri as saying: "With regards to Douglas Costa, he's paid the fine and he's understood what he's done. Let's move on from the episode against Sassuolo now."


Allegri went on to urge his team to remain focused ahead of facing Frosinone, and revealed some team news for the match on Juventus's official website. He said: "Szczesny will play, whilst Perin will make his Juventus debut at home to Bologna on Wednesday. 

"Dybala will play, he's an important player and he's ready to score goals for us, he could play in different roles and I still have to decide how we will line up both in defence and attack.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"We could potentially go with three at the back and if we do so then one of Alex Sandro, Cancelo or Cuadrado will be rested. If we play with four then it's possible that all of them will play.

"Pjanic is fine but I still need to evaluate Bernardeschi. Matuidi and Mandzukic have given us a lot in recent weeks so they might both need a rest. Barzagli is out but should return on Wednesday, De Sciglio is out and must undergo new tests. 

"Khedira and Douglas Costa are unavailable and will come back after the next international break.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Ronaldo will give an excellent performance as he did in the first half hour in the Champions League."

Recently promoted Frosinone are currently 19th in the league, and are huge underdogs for the clash with Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)