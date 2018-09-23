Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Douglas Costa has received a fine from the club after being handed a four-match ban for spitting in the face of an opponent during the 2-1 victory over Sassuolo last weekend.

Towards the end of the match, Costa was seen headbutting and elbowing Federico Di Francesco, before spitting directly into the face of the Italian. He was shown a red card and has been widely condemned for his actions.

Ahead of his side's match with Frosinone, Allegri was asked about the incident involving Costa. His club posted a transcript of his press conference on Twitter, quoting Allegri as saying: "With regards to Douglas Costa, he's paid the fine and he's understood what he's done. Let's move on from the episode against Sassuolo now."

Allegri went on to urge his team to remain focused ahead of facing Frosinone, and revealed some team news for the match on Juventus's official website. He said: "Szczesny will play, whilst Perin will make his Juventus debut at home to Bologna on Wednesday.

"Dybala will play, he's an important player and he's ready to score goals for us, he could play in different roles and I still have to decide how we will line up both in defence and attack.

"We could potentially go with three at the back and if we do so then one of Alex Sandro, Cancelo or Cuadrado will be rested. If we play with four then it's possible that all of them will play.

"Pjanic is fine but I still need to evaluate Bernardeschi. Matuidi and Mandzukic have given us a lot in recent weeks so they might both need a rest. Barzagli is out but should return on Wednesday, De Sciglio is out and must undergo new tests.

"Khedira and Douglas Costa are unavailable and will come back after the next international break.

"Ronaldo will give an excellent performance as he did in the first half hour in the Champions League."

Recently promoted Frosinone are currently 19th in the league, and are huge underdogs for the clash with Juventus.