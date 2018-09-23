Former Spurs Bosses Have Heated Debate Regarding Whether Spurs Can Win Premier League

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Football pundits and former Tottenham managers Harry Redknapp and Glenn Hoddle gave passionate responses when asked whether Spurs can win the Premier League.

After winning all of their opening three league games - including an impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford - Tottenham then lost back to back games against Watford and Liverpool which left their 100% start to the season in ruins. To make matters worse, Spurs then lost their Champions League opener to Inter 2-1 having found themselves a goal up. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Fans were calling for a performance on Saturday evening against Brighton, and the team duly delivered with a 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium, however speaking after the game a frustrated Hoddle admitted that he feels this current squad are incapable of winning a Premier League title and that the club need to invest in more signings.

Speaking on BT Sport's PL Tonight, he said: "Do I think this group of players will win the league? I don't think so. 


"I don't think that team will go out and win the Premier League in the next 3-4 years. You can keep that squad, I don't think it's good enough to win the Premier League, I really don't."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

On the other hand, Redknapp kept in optimistic spirits when asked the same question, claiming they aren't far behind their title rivals and that they have a strong squad as it is. 

He said: "I do think they have a group of players who are capable of winning the trophy. They're not far behind, Liverpool have improved because they've made some good signings, but I keep looking at the Tottenham team thinking 'where would I improve?'"

Tottenham will be looking to string a winning run together now with a Carabao Cup clash against Watford on Wednesday before travelling to face Huddersfield on Saturday.

