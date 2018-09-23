Inter to Offer Captain Mauro Icardi Blockbuster New Deal as They Fend Off Continental Interest

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Internazionale goal machine and club captain Mauro Icardi is soon to be offered an improved contract by the Italian giants.

An integral piece of I Nerazzurri's puzzle, the fan favourite fired his team to Champions League qualification last year. Scoring a joint high 29 domestic league goals, the Argentine split the Capocannoniere with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. 

If Inter are to replicate last season's heroics, they will need their main man to be on form yet again. Calcio Mercato relay information that a new incentive is to be given, as Suning Holding Group are to stump the cash that will allow for Icardi's bumper deal. 

Scoring a wondrous equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League opening matchday, Icardi will be entrusted to find his side the goals that would see them qualify for the competition's round of 16 phase.

Joining Inter for a snip at €6.5m back in 2013, the former Sampdoria man recently reached 100 Serie A goals for the Milan-based club. 

It is suggested that Icardi will now earn just over that amount per annum, as a €1.5m yearly increase in wages would push him to a finalised sum of €6m — plus €800,000 in bonuses.

With rumoured interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid, Internazionale want to make sure that their star does not have his head turned in January. The striker is one of the most clinical in all of Europe, and this deal should ease fans' nerves about a potential exit.

