Jamie Redknapp 'Impressed' by Arsenal's Improvement Under Unai Emery Since Start of the Season

After 22 years in charge of Arsenal, Arsène Wenger was replaced by former PSG manager Unai Emery after a disappointing sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

In Arsenal's first six Premier League games thus far, Emery has orchestrated four wins and suffered two losses, leaving them in sixth place following their 2-0 win against Everton. Despite a somewhat slow start, Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal have improved under Emery's management.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Tottenham captain said: "They are playing out from the back and there is definitely an intensity to Arsenal's play that we've not seen in previous years."

"I would be encouraged by that if I was an Arsenal supporter. It shows that Emery is beginning to have an impact."





Arsenal's change in style under Emery has been clear to see from the offset, particularly their keenness to play out from the back.

Never easy to win at Newcastle or beat one of Rafa Benítez's teams... but this @Arsenal side are growing. That's three wins in a row and we're now showing what we're capable of. Good win, Gunners! #WeAreTheArsenal #NEWARS — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) September 15, 2018

Whilst the Gunners have occasionally struggled to perfect this new style, with losses against London rivals Chelsea and Manchester City key examples, there has been a steady improvement.