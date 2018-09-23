Jamie Redknapp 'Impressed' by Arsenal's Improvement Under Unai Emery Since Start of the Season

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

After 22 years in charge of Arsenal, Arsène Wenger was replaced by former PSG manager Unai Emery after a disappointing sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

 

In Arsenal's first six Premier League games thus far, Emery has orchestrated four wins and suffered two losses, leaving them in sixth place following their 2-0 win against Everton. Despite a somewhat slow start, Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal have improved under Emery's management.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Tottenham captain said: "They are playing out from the back and there is definitely an intensity to Arsenal's play that we've not seen in previous years."

"I would be encouraged by that if I was an Arsenal supporter. It shows that Emery is beginning to have an impact."


Arsenal's change in style under Emery has been clear to see from the offset, particularly their keenness to play out from the back. 

Whilst the Gunners have occasionally struggled to perfect this new style, with losses against London rivals Chelsea and Manchester City key examples, there has been a steady improvement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)