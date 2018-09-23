Jose Mourinho Warns Man Utd This Season Will Be 'Tough' After Rivals' Fast Starts

Jose Mourinho has warned his Manchester United side about a tough season ahead given the significant improvement from Liverpool and their other title rivals.



After finishing second in the Premier League last season, United have endured a shaky start to this season having only won three of their first six games - a run which included back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham - and currently sit eight points behind the early pace setters Liverpool.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Whilst United have struggled, many teams have made a lightning quick start to their campaigns with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City setting the pace, while Watford have won four of their opening six games.



Speaking to the media (via the Sport Review ) prior to his side's clash against Wolves, admitted his side will face a much bigger threat to their title hopes from their rivals this season.



He said: “You see the level of the teams – you see the Liverpool squad, City squad, Chelsea squad, Tottenham squad, Arsenal improving.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

“It’s going to be difficult. I am not saying that we are going to have more points than last season because last season we collected a very acceptable number of points.”



His side went onto draw 1-1 with Wolves at Old Trafford in what was a hard-fought draw, and Mourinho will be looking for a reaction from his side when they host Derby in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday before travelling to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

They've already dropped eight points six games into their season, and there won't be much more margin for error should they want to be challenging for the title.