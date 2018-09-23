Leicester's Claude Puel Considers Recalling Harvey Barnes From West Brom Loan Spell

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Claude Puel is considering whether to recall Harvey Barnes from his loan spell at West Brom in January as he looks to push Leicester City to challenge for European football.

The 20-year-old joined the Baggies on a season-long loan in the summer and has been in fantastic form for the Championship side, scoring three goals and making two assists.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

When asked about the possibility of Barnes coming back to the King Power Stadium in January, Puel remained coy and said "we'll see" to reporters at the Leicester Mercury.


“Of course I follow Barnes, I follow Filip Benkovic (on loan at Celtic) and everyone on loan. It is important to look at their performance. We will see what happens in January," Puel added.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Should Leicester City academy graduate Barnes be recalled in January, it will be the second time Puel has done this - having recalled the youngster last year after a successful period at Barnsley. 

Barnes started two FA Cup games after his recall and featured three times in the Premier League, but totalled a mere eight minutes. 

Puel obviously sees the potential in the youngster, tying him down to a new four-year contract before his loan to the Hawthorns.

Both of Barnes' assists came against Bristol City, where he also got on the score sheet prompting West Brom boss Darren Moore to predict that the promising young attacker will only get better and better.

Leicester could really benefit from having him in their side from January onwards as he would play alongside an emerging exciting attacking line consisting of Demarai Gray and James Maddison.

