Son Heung-min Insists He's 'Happy' at Tottenham Amid Reported Interest From Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has insisted he is fully committed to the London side, as reports continue to link him with a move to Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham in July, yet recently multiple reports emerged suggesting Bayern were keen on bringing Son to the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, Son was asked about his future, but was quick to dismiss the links with the Bayern.

He is quoted by Goal as saying: "I recently renewed my contract with Tottenham, and I believe I need to focus on here to do more for the team. I'm happy at Tottenham."

An immediate return to the Bundesliga seems unlikely for Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Since then, he has amassed 143 appearances for his side, netting an impressive 47 goals and creating a further 26 for his teammates.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Alongside Harry Kane, Son has been a driving force behind Tottenham's consecutive top-three finishes in the Premier League. His fantastic versatility and creativity has allowed him to be an attacking threat from all areas of the pitch, and he has certainly rewarded Mauricio Pochettino's faith in him.





Son only recently returned to his club after guiding South Korea to a gold medal at the Asia Games tournament earlier this month. As a result of emerging victorious, the entire team earned an exemption from the military service which is mandatory for natives of the country.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

His return could not have come at a better time for his side, who found themselves in a disappointing run of form which culminated in three consecutive losses for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino.





With suggestions that Kane is suffering from fatigue, Tottenham will need all their available players to step up and ensure that the club manage to fully pull themselves out of this challenging period.