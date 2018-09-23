Torino 1-3 Napoli: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Carlo Ancelotti's Men Run Riot in Attack

Napoli enjoyed a much-needed attacking masterclass as they comfortably dispatched of Torino on their way to a 3-1 victory.

They could have hardly got off to a better start, as Napoli opened the scoring after just three minutes. Lorenzo Insigne profited from a sloppy clearance to give his side the lead, and they could have easily scored twice more within the opening ten minutes. Napoli eventually managed to double their lead after Simone Verdi finished off a sublime team move after 20 minutes.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Torino woke up after the second goal, but struggled to create anything of significance against a resolute Napoli defence. Following the half-time break, Torino started well and won an early penalty through Alex Berenguer, which Andrea Belotti converted well to make the score 2-1.

However, Napoli remained resolute, and Insigne again profited from a deflection in the penalty area to net his side's third goal. Ancelotti's side were always in charge of the match, and fully deserved their victory.

TORINO





Key Talking Point

One of the main questions asked about Torino this season has surrounded their defence. They spent a decent amount of money on Armando Izzo, with the intention that it would help the side keep out clean sheets. Unfortunately for Torino, Izzo could do little to save his team today.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

He was comfortably his side's most impressive defender, making a number of crucial challenges to keep the match competitive early in the first half. He looks to be a good signing for the club, but today was certainly too challenging for a weak Torino defence.

The team's performance was much improved after the break, but Napoli still managed to create a number of chances. This was always going to be a tough test for Torino, who will be keen to move on and forget today's display.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Sirigu (6); Izzo (6), N'Koulou (6), Moretti (4); Aina (7), Baselli (6), Rincon (5), Meite (6), Berenguer (6); Zaza (6), Belotti (6).

Substitutes: Soriano (6), Parigini (6), Edera (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ola Aina





The

loanee will be relatively happy with his performance today. He was constantly involved in everything for his side, using his impressive stamina and strength to make an impact at both ends of the field.





However, his end product was often frustrating. He occasionally gave the ball away with a sloppy pass, but made up for it with some impressive dribbling and crossing. This was certainly an encouraging performance from the Nigerian.