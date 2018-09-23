West Ham Fans Slam Defender for Woeful Performance Against Chelsea Despite Team's Clean Sheet

September 23, 2018

West Ham were able to hold Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea scoreless, with the London sides facing off in a derby match at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

To be fair, the Hammers should have won the match, given Andriy Yarmolenko's huge missed opportunity late in the second half. But, in spite of the clean sheet in the 0-0 draw, a defender still managed to incur the fans' wrath.

Arthur Masuaku was called out by Irons supporters during and after the match as Twitter users criticised his ability to defend properly on the left flank and referring to him as the worst player on the pitch.

Michail Antonio was also at fault for missing two good chances in the first half of the match and shouldered a modicum of the blame. Yet it was Masuaku who seemed to anger fans the most.

Below are some of their reactions to the West Ham man's performance.

Marko Arnautovic was sorely missed. And one wonders how differently this match would have turned out if he was fit enough to play.

Despite the missed chances and the dropped points, there are plenty of positives to be taken from West Ham's display and they will be looking to build on the four points they've picked up in their last two matches.

