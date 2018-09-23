West Ham Fans Slam Defender for Woeful Performance Against Chelsea Despite Team's Clean Sheet

West Ham were able to hold Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea scoreless, with the London sides facing off in a derby match at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

To be fair, the Hammers should have won the match, given Andriy Yarmolenko's huge missed opportunity late in the second half. But, in spite of the clean sheet in the 0-0 draw, a defender still managed to incur the fans' wrath.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Arthur Masuaku was called out by Irons supporters during and after the match as Twitter users criticised his ability to defend properly on the left flank and referring to him as the worst player on the pitch.

Michail Antonio was also at fault for missing two good chances in the first half of the match and shouldered a modicum of the blame. Yet it was Masuaku who seemed to anger fans the most.

Below are some of their reactions to the West Ham man's performance.

Masuaku been awful — Jamie (@JamieFC_) September 23, 2018

Masuaku is horrendous. 3 mistakes already. — Callum (@WHUFCallum_) September 23, 2018

Masuaku needs to wake up here, been beaten twice already down that side — TheWestHamWayCoUk (@WestHamWaycouk) September 23, 2018

Marko Arnautovic was sorely missed. And one wonders how differently this match would have turned out if he was fit enough to play.

@talkSPORTDrive Pellegrini DEFINITELY NOT going Rafa vs Chelsea, makes for fun going forward, however im sure you’ll rip us for allowing so much space for Chelsea w Zaba and Masuaku’s defensive liabilities. (And no Marko-Goalo up front sucks) — ⚒Andrew Lowden, EA ⚒ (@ALowd34) September 23, 2018

Wish Masuaku was allowed to be more attacking this game — J (@JayWHU) September 23, 2018

There's no solution in the team...

What are we gonna do about left back then? Masuaku is looking like our worst player there, we all know how defensively poor Cresswell is. One of them has to go to fund another one, surely? — Arthur (@HugillSZN) September 23, 2018

Antonio needs to work harder, Masuaku needs to wake up as well — jj ⚒ (@jeremiahhjoshua) September 23, 2018

Despite the missed chances and the dropped points, there are plenty of positives to be taken from West Ham's display and they will be looking to build on the four points they've picked up in their last two matches.