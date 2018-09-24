Manchester United vs Derby County Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Manchester United welcome Derby County to Old Trafford for a EFL Cup third round tie on Tuesday night.

Ex-Chelsea men, Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard won this competition twice together, but now they meet for the first time as opposing managers.

"It's the reality of football." Frank Lampard spoke to RamsTV as he prepares his side to face José Mourinho's @ManUtd at Old Trafford... 👉 https://t.co/ncJwvkUdO5 pic.twitter.com/9ljfDVWEGO

United fans must have believed the club had turned a corner after three successive away victories over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, but the Red Devils stuttered to a 1-1 home draw to newcomers Wolves at the weekend.

In the other camp, Frank Lampard has just overseen a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brentford as he prepares his team for their third successive away EFL Cup tie. Dismantling Oldham and Hull City respectively, Lampard's side have scored six and conceded none as they travel to the Theatre of Dreams. Here's a look ahead to the game.





One to forget for the Rams. In a dismal but record breaking season, Derby ended the 2007/08 Premier League campaign with just 11 points.

In the post Sir Alex Ferguson era, lesser clubs have taken big scalps off United, with many no longer fearing the Red Devils as they did under the legendary Scot.

However, during Fergie's reign, visiting sides knew they were in for a torrid time. On a dreary December day, an United attacking quartet featuring Ronaldo, Rooney, Tevez and Welsh wizard Ryan Giggs took the sword to the Rams heart.

Giggs opened the scoring for United in the 40th minute - his 100th league goal for the Red Devils - before former crowd favourite Carlos Tevez smashed a second home just five minutes later. United were then denied twice by the woodwork as a trademark Rooney chip ricocheted off the bar before Giggs could only find the post as he volleyed a Wes Brown cross.

Despite heavy pressure, Derby continued undeterred, however, United put end to any renewed hope, with Tevez powerfully adding his second of the match to make it 3-0 before Howard pulled one back for the Rams. But it was United who had the last word, as Ronaldo coolly converted from the spot.

Key Battle





Ander Herrera vs Mason Mount





Perhaps not the most glamorous battle you'll ever see, but one that could be crucial in Tuesday's clash.

Ander Herrera looks set to return to the United midfield as they prepare to take on Derby. An engine in midfield, it is no surprise that Herrera is quietly linked to Europe's biggest clubs, slotting into the role of being yet another one of United's understated midfielders.

Expertly man-marking Eden Hazard out of a game a few seasons ago, Herrera even appeared to play the 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham at right back. He is a trusted man of Mourinho, with his tactical discipline cherished by the Portuguese. A real fan favourite, the United faithful will be delighted to see their Spanish amigo back in action.





The man Herrera will be keeping a close eye on comes in the form of Chelsea loanee Mason Mount. His signing was a brilliant piece of business for the Rams, as Lampard was able to raid his old club for the upcoming star.





Beginning the season in scintillating form, Mount has scored three and assisted once in the Championship after nine games. Clearly with a taste for goals, he has added a further two in as many appearances in the Carabao Cup and will have his eyes on a third at Old Trafford this week.

Including a positive update on @AnderHerrera! _ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 24, 2018

A free-kick specialist, Herrera will have to keep his wits about him to avoid giving away any unnecessary free-kicks, because as shown already this season - Mount will punish you.

Team News





Manchester United - Jose Mourinho has already provided Jose Mourinho has already provided early team news this week. Diogo Dalot looks set for his home bow, after impressing away in the Champions League.





Ander Herrera has also recovered from an ankle injury whilst Nemanja Matic could also feature in the starting XI. Marcus Rashford will miss out as he serves the last of his three match ban, whilst Marcos Rojo solely tops the United injury list.





Derby County - Frank Lampard has a few concerns ahead of the trip to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Curtis Davies (hamstring) and George Evans (knee) miss out on the trip with Ikechi Anya a long-term absentee for the Rams.





Tom Lawerence will be disappointed to miss out on a return to his boyhood club as he, like Rashford, will serve the last of his three game suspension. Despite usually opting for the experienced Nugent, it is expected that Lampard will side with the extra pace of Jack Marriott here.

Potential Lineups





Manchester United: Romero; Shaw, Bailly, Smalling, Dalot; Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Martial, Mata; Lukaku





Derby County: Carson; Malone, Tomori, Keogh, Bogle; Mount, Ledley, Johnson; Bennett, Marriott, Jozefzoon

Prediction