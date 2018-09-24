'Outstanding': BBC Pundit Garth Crooks Hails Manuel Pellegrini Signing After Chelsea Draw

BBC pundit Garth Crooks heaped praise on new West Ham signing following the East London club's 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea.

The West Ham defender helped his side keep Chelsea at bay for the full 90 minutes, and earned his side what could prove to be a crucial point.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Had it not been for Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko spurning a glorious opportunity, then West Ham could have snatched all three points from the five-time Premier League champions.





Diop earned a space in Garth Crooks' coveted Team of the Week column for the BBC . Crooks explained that this was due to a series of consistent performances, not just one isolated display.







Crooks wrote: ''He was outstanding against Everton last week and was unlucky not to make my TOTW then.''





The former Tottenham and Stoke winger went on to write: ''However, another outstanding performance by Issa Diop and a clean sheet - against Chelsea of all teams, having been battered in the opening exchanges - has not gone unnoticed.''

A lot of ❤️ for Issa Diop! pic.twitter.com/QLrMLP6b8P — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 18, 2018

Crooks concludes the section on Diop by highlighting some stats which show just how dominant the West Ham defender was at the weekend: ''Diop made more blocks (two) than any other player on the pitch and he also had the highest passing accuracy (94.7%) for the hosts.''



