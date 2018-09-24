Report Claims Man Utd-Linked Zidane Has 'Held Talks' With David Beckham's MLS Franchise Inter Miami

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Zinedine Zidane, who has been hotly tipped to succeed Jose Mourinho as manager of Manchester United, is among the high-profile names that David Beckham wants to bring to his new MLS team Inter Miami.

The former Real Madrid manager was linked with the United job after the Red Devils' sluggish start to the season and although the club have denied any contact with the Frenchman, it is thought that he would be on their radar if and when Mourinho leaves Old Trafford.

The Mirror reports that Zidane has held preliminary talks with Beckham about the possibility of becoming Inter Miami's first manager when they enter Major League Soccer in 2020.

RHONA WISE/GettyImages

However, Zidane would prefer to remain in Europe. Having won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid before resigning in May, Zidane is a manager of great prestige and United is one of the few clubs which he might consider joining.

Zidane's family is settled in Madrid and his youngest son plays for Real's Academy, so it would take a significant incentive to convince him to move to the United States.

Beckham hopes that his friendship with Zidane, forged when the two of them were together at Real Madrid between 2003 and 2006, can be that incentive.

The former England captain certainly isn't shy about his ambitions. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also been mentioned as possible targets for Inter Miami.

"Who knows maybe we can see him [Messi] here in a few years time," said Beckham. "We want to create the biggest club in the USA and so that means attracting some of the biggest players."

Beckham was one of the first world stars to play in America's MLS, joining LA Galaxy in 2007 and playing there for five years.

