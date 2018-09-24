Roy Hodgson Insists He's 'Very Happy' With New Signing Despite Slow Start at Palace

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has insisted he's very happy with summer signing Max Meyer, despite the German not yet starting a Premier League game.

The midfielder joined the Eagles in the summer having left Bundesliga side Schalke 04, however has only managed four substitute appearances so for this campaign and has only bagged one assist.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However despite his slow start to life in England's top flight of football, Hodgson remains confident in the 23-year-old. He told the Daily Mail that he's very happy with Meyer since his arrival at the club.

He said: "I'm very happy with Max. He's been training very well, and we like what we see. He's a Premier League player and will keep on showing that.

Crystal Palace v Southampton FC - Premier League

"Max knitted our play together very well when he came on against Newcastle; he's very lively and he's always in my thoughts to play. We like what we see with Cheikhou Kouyate as well, though they are certainly different types of player."

A big reason why Meyer hasn't featured more regularly for Palace is the stiff level of competition he faces for a place in the starting line in midfield. Whilst it may be frustrating for the young German, Hodgson went onto admit competition for places is a good problem to have as a manager.


He added: "We're lucky at the moment as we have competition for places in that area of the field. Jeffrey Schlupp didn't play, Meyer didn't start the game, I have Jairo Riedewald and Jason Puncheon too, which is quite a nice problem to have."

Meyer got his first start for the club in their Carabao Cup win over Swansea and with Palace up against West Brom in the same competition on Tuesday night, he'll be hoping to get a chance to prove himself in the starting lineup as he looks to show Hodgson exactly why the Eagles brought him in.

