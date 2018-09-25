Arsenal & Juventus Alerted as Reports Suggest Yannick Carrasco Wants Return to Europe

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Arsenal and Juventus are among the clubs plotting moves to bring Belgium international Yannick Carrasco back to Europe, according to reports from Italy.

Carrasco surprised many people when he and teammate Nicolas Gaitan left Atletico Madrid to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in January.

The 25-year-old has done well in the Far East, with five goals and eight assists in 19 league appearances, but he has reportedly struggled to settle in China and wants to return to Europe.

Calciomercato via talkSPORT claim that Arsenal are one of several clubs who would be interested in signing Carrasco, along with Juventus, Roma, Inter and Napoli. Napoli were snooping around the Belgian before his move to China.

It is likely that Dalian Yifang would demand around €25m. If Atletico wanted to take him back, they would probably be able to do so as both clubs are partially owned by Wanda Group, which is how Carrasco ended up in China in the first place.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Carrasco was an Atletico regular before his move, making 123 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and scoring in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Despite his unconventional move, Carrasco was part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad at the World Cup and played in four matches as the Red Devils finished third, their best ever finish. in the competition.

Carrasco has scored five goals in 31 appearances for the national team.

