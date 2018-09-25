'One of Our Own': Tottenham Hotspur Fans Get Sentimental After Ryan Mason's Trip Down Memory Lane

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Ryan Mason has had many a supporter remind him of how much he meant to them while wearing the Tottenham shirt. 

Forced to retire after suffering a terrible head collision while playing for Hull City, the former Spurs man still holds a special place in the hearts of many, as can be seen from the reaction to his latest twitter post.

After posting up his first ever strike against Nottingham Forest, the midfielder was inundated with messages of love and thanks. 

A Tottenham boy himself, Mason joined the set up way back in 1998, at only 7 years of age. Rising through the ranks, he achieved his childhood dream of stepping out onto the White Hart Lane turf as a Spurs player.

Now 27-years-old, the north London support can't help but think how much of a figure he could become at Hotspur Way. While Mason may be unable to play at a professional level anymore, there is no doubt his technical quality would still be there to see.

A possible benefit to the youth system, many of Tottenham's academy players would look up to a man who has accomplished the goal they dream of.

Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Having briefly dabbled in the field of punditry, many will be interested to see what Mason's next move is. Whether he goes into coaching or sticks with television work, there is zero doubt that the N17 faithful will back him all the way.

