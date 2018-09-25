Swiss Police Advised Against Chelsea's Abramovich Becoming Resident Due to Public Security Risk

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Switzerland's federal police advised against Roman Abramovich becoming a resident in the country due to the threat he posed to their public security. 

Chelsea's owner had planned on moving to the Swiss canton of Valais in February 2016 after applying for residency there, before running into trouble with Swiss media outlet Tamedia regarding personal information. 

As reported by the Guardian, the Russian oligarch lost a seven-month legal dispute against the newspaper company publishing information regarding his failure to gain residency, with police reporting that Abramovich is known for "suspicion of money laundering and presumed contacts with criminal organisations". 

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND-TROPHY

Swiss federal police also claimed that "the applicant’s assets are at least partially of illegal origin", although Abramovich's lawyer, David Glasl, has released a statement to refute those claims. 

“Any suggestion that Mr Abramovich has been involved in money laundering or has contacts with criminal organisations is entirely false," said Glasl.

"Mr Abramovich has never been charged with participating in money laundering and does not have a criminal record. He has never had, or been alleged to have, connections with criminal organisations."

Abramovich had secured an injunction in February this year to ban any mention of police concerns in the media, which was overturned in a legal process ending on Friday, before Tamedia published their story on Tuesday. 

Despite being made public, the allegations made are not court proven, meaning that Abramovich for the time being is presumed innocent. 

News of the apparent failed attempt of Swiss residency is the latest setback for the Russian billionaire, after he recently was denied a British visa in August, while conflicting reports suggest he's readying to sell the London club. 

Chelsea have started the season well under new manager Maurizio Sarri, taking 16 of a possible 18 points to sit second in the Premier League

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)