'Disgraceful': Liverpool Fans in Disbelief Over Mourinho's Latest Comments Following Man Utd Defeat

Manchester United suffered another blow on Tuesday night as they bowed out of the League Cup at the first time of asking to add further misery to their poor start to the season, but its not all bad as they have brought joy to supporters, just to the wrong ones.

Derby County inflicted United's third defeat of the campaign at Old Trafford, with players with strong ties to Liverpool playing a prominent role.

Former Reds stopper Scott Carson saved the penalty to seal the Red Devils' fate after Harry Wilson's stunning 30-yard free-kick in the second term put the Championship side back on level terms.

The result and performance ensured Liverpool supporters were elated with the most recent stumble by their fierce rivals.

But while the Anfield faithful are lapping up an unbeaten start to the season led by the cheerful and charismatic Jurgen Klopp, United are surrounded by Jose Mourinho's negativity and willingness to throw his own players under the bus.

It is an approach which does not come as a surprise, but his latest comments further showcased the gulf in class between the two managers.

United defender Phil Jones was the man who saw his spot kick saved to hand Derby the victory, and Mourinho showed no sympathy in the aftermath of the defeat as he said, via the Metro: "We practice penalties and we see it in training and when we get past the sixth penalty I know we’re in trouble with Bailly and Jones."

It was a statement which did not sit well with Liverpool supporters on Twitter as such approach is a completely foreign one under the German manager...

all he does is blame players. no wonder they dont want to play for him. managers are there to protect players during good or bad times. no just out them publically. shaw,pogba,valencia,martial,jones — ⚽️🔴 (@FamousSpionKop) September 26, 2018

It’s honestly disgusting. He has no confidence in the players smh🤦🏾‍♂️ instead of building them he’s breaking them — Av (@roryputu_) September 25, 2018

He's such a nasty, vindictive git. — Martin #BollocksToBrexit Ballantine (@martinpiracy) September 26, 2018

Can you believe that....?? He is always parking the bus and throwing his players under it. — Akan (@talk_akan) September 26, 2018

Mourinho : "When I saw Jones walk up, I knew we were in trouble.”



How can you say this about your own player? Disgracing this. — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) September 25, 2018

Some found it hard to believe...

This genuine? — Dan (@dan_ayres) September 25, 2018

Did he actually say that? — Jonathan Egan (@jonathan_egan) September 26, 2018

