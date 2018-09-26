'Disgraceful': Liverpool Fans in Disbelief Over Mourinho's Latest Comments Following Man Utd Defeat

September 26, 2018

Manchester United suffered another blow on Tuesday night as they bowed out of the League Cup at the first time of asking to add further misery to their poor start to the season, but its not all bad as they have brought joy to supporters, just to the wrong ones. 

Derby County inflicted United's third defeat of the campaign at Old Trafford, with players with strong ties to Liverpool playing a prominent role.

Former Reds stopper Scott Carson saved the penalty to seal the Red Devils' fate after Harry Wilson's stunning 30-yard free-kick in the second term put the Championship side back on level terms. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The result and performance ensured Liverpool supporters were elated with the most recent stumble by their fierce rivals. 

But while the Anfield faithful are lapping up an unbeaten start to the season led by the cheerful and charismatic Jurgen Klopp, United are surrounded by Jose Mourinho's negativity and willingness to throw his own players under the bus. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It is an approach which does not come as a surprise, but his latest comments further showcased the gulf in class between the two managers. 

United defender Phil Jones was the man who saw his spot kick saved to hand Derby the victory, and Mourinho showed no sympathy in the aftermath of the defeat as he said, via the Metro: "We practice penalties and we see it in training and when we get past the sixth penalty I know we’re in trouble with Bailly and Jones."

It was a statement which did not sit well with Liverpool supporters on Twitter as such approach is a completely foreign one under the German manager...

 

Some found it hard to believe...

And we'll just leave this one here...

