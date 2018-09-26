Gareth Southgate Set to Sign New England Contract Until After the 2022 World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate is close to agreeing a new four-year contract which would see him remain in charge of the Three Lions until the end of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The contract proposal will go before the Football Association board tomorrow but it is not expected that there will be any objections given Southgate's considerable achievement in leading England to their first World Cup semi final in 28 years this summer.

Exclusive - Gareth Southgate close to agreeing new 4-year deal with England till after 2022 World Cup. Deal to go before FA board tomorrow https://t.co/pYIsGSuaRt — Matt Dickinson (@DickinsonTimes) September 26, 2018

Southgate has been involved with the England setup since 2013, when he first took charge of the Under-21 side. In 2016 he was promoted to manager of the senior team after Roy Hodgson's resignation.

English football was at its lowest ebb after the defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, but over the course of two years Southgate has restored pride in the national team, culminating with an unlikely run to the last four in Russia, where England were eventually defeated by Croatia.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Times, the FA is particularly wary about the need to put Southgate on a bigger contract at this moment in time, having just lost technical director Dan Ashworth to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Southgate's current contract expires after Euro 2020, the semi finals and final of which will be hosted at Wembley. England's route to qualifying began in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month with defeat to Spain.