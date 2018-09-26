Leganes 2-1 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reactions as La Blaugrana Crash to Disappointing Defeat

Barcelona's table topping start to La Liga was halted as a dogged Leganes came from behind to stun the reigning champions at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The game was an imperfect way to mark Lionel Messi's 700th Barcelona appearance - a special feat for a magnificent player.

🐐🐐

👑 Leo #Messi, a lifetime at Barça



✈ From Porto to Madrid

📅 From 2003 to 2018

⚽ From 1 to 700? 👇https://t.co/whO6YFoJpO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2018

Ernesto Valverde handed first starts of the season to both Thomas Vermaelen and academy graduate Munir, as he opted to rest Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Despite the prospect of travelling to Wembley for the Champions League showdown with Spurs just a week away, and a crunch fixture with Atletic Bilbao sandwiched in-between, Valverde traveled strongly, with Messi, Coutinho and Dembele leading the line for la Blaugrana.

Leganes, meanwhile, came into the match winless, with just one point from their opening five La Liga games.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Coutinho opened proceedings with a sumptuous volley after just 11 minutes, after a wonderful pass from Lionel Messi.





Just five minutes later, Messi nearly brokered his way onto the score-sheet as his curling effort ricocheted off the bar and out for a goal-kick.





After being wholly dominated throughout the first half, Leganes came out after the interval as a completely different team.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

El Zhar nodded Leganes level on the 51st, before more woeful Barca defending saw Rodriguez take advantage of a Gerard Pique blunder to smash home a second in the 52nd minute.





Barcelona came close to grabbing an illusive equaliser in the final 30 minutes, but Ivan Cuellar as on hand to pull off a stunning double save to condemn Barcelona to a disastrous defeat.





See our breakdown of the game below.

FC Barcelona





Key Talking Point





Barcelona, wearing luminescent yellow, started brightly. Coutinho's precise volley found the far corner before Messi rattled the bar just five minutes later.

Despite this, the key talking point will be the concession of two quickfire goals in the second half.

Barcelona lose at Leganes including some awful defending from Pique (for the 2nd game running). Next up is Sevilla vs Real Madrid. Should be a cracker. #LaLiga #elevensports — antony manners (@cornishant) September 26, 2018