Claude Puel Reveals Peculiar Reason Behind Caglar Soyuncu's Wait for Leicester City Debut

Leicester manager Claude Puel has recently been revealed why Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu is yet to step out onto the field for the Leicester City.

The Leicester Mercury report Puel as commenting that his £19m man is struggling to pick up the English language, saying: “For the moment, he has some problems communicating with his team-mates because he does not speak a lot with all the good words and sentences, he needs to make progress.

John Early/GettyImages

“Also he is a young player. That is the first thing. The second thing is that I think it was a good opportunity to give more game-time to Jonny and with Wes to work together and play together.”





Asked whether the Foxes are helping their centre back to overcome such a language barrier, Puel was quick to answer: “Yes, of course, the club are doing all the necessary to give him lessons and to help him learn quickly and have the possibility to have a good understanding with his team-mates.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Brought in from Freiburg on deadline day, Caglar's influence might be needed sooner rather than later. Ripped to shreds by Bournemouth a few weeks ago, the ageing legs of Wes Morgan aren't what they used to be.





It's clear that Leicester think the 22-year-old has potential to become a quality player after signing him for quite the sum, but he will probably not be part of the lineup for Leicester's upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle.