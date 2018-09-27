Claude Puel Reveals Peculiar Reason Behind Caglar Soyuncu's Wait for Leicester City Debut

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Leicester manager Claude Puel has recently been revealed why Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu is yet to step out onto the field for the Leicester City.

The Leicester Mercury report Puel as commenting that his £19m man is struggling to pick up the English language, saying: “For the moment, he has some problems communicating with his team-mates because he does not speak a lot with all the good words and sentences, he needs to make progress.

John Early/GettyImages

“Also he is a young player. That is the first thing. The second thing is that I think it was a good opportunity to give more game-time to Jonny and with Wes to work together and play together.”


Asked whether the Foxes are helping their centre back to overcome such a language barrier, Puel was quick to answer: “Yes, of course, the club are doing all the necessary to give him lessons and to help him learn quickly and have the possibility to have a good understanding with his team-mates.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Brought in from Freiburg on deadline day, Caglar's influence might be needed sooner rather than later. Ripped to shreds by Bournemouth a few weeks ago, the ageing legs of Wes Morgan aren't what they used to be.


It's clear that Leicester think the 22-year-old has potential to become a quality player after signing him for quite the sum, but he will probably not be part of the lineup for Leicester's upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)