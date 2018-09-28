Jose Mourinho Delivers Man Utd Team News With 2 Players Missing for West Ham Clash

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has a near full squad available to him for the Premier League trip to West Ham this weekend, with only injured defender Marcos Rojo and suspended goalkeeper Sergio Romero unavailable.


Rojo is yet to play any senior football this season after suffering an injury with Argentina at the World Cup in summer, managing 55 minutes for United's Under-23 team so far.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Romero, meanwhile, is banned as a result of his red card in the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Derby on Tuesday night. He would have been expected to be replaced by David de Gea for this weekend, meaning Lee Grant will serve as deputy on the bench instead.

"Only Marcos Rojo is still out. And obviously Romero now with a one-match suspension. Apart from that, in a 26-player squad, everybody is available," Mourinho told MUTV.

Despite ongoing speculation that Paul Pogba could leave Old Trafford, the United boss has confirmed that he will be starting the World Cup winner on Saturday after being impressed with how he has trained all week.

"Our player-manager relationship is good. Nobody trained better than Paul on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - they trained as well [as him] - but not better. He plays tomorrow," Mourinho said of Pogba as he addressed the media.

Marcus Rashford is available once more after completing a three-match domestic suspension.

