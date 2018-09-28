Maurizio Sarri Delivers Chelsea Latest Team News Ahead of Saturday's Game With 'Top Level' Liverpool

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is among a number of players at risk of missing his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday, after being taken ill during the Carabao Cup tie between the two on Wednesday.

Christensen has struggled for minutes under Maurizio Sarri this season, but has featured in the cup competitions for Chelsea. He started the cup tie with Liverpool on Wednesday, but was withdrawn after 73 minutes in favour of David Luiz.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Goal journalist Nizaar Kinsella revealed on Twitter that the young defender was feeling unwell before the match and even vomited during half time. He found himself unable to complete the match and was taken back to the dressing room late in the second half, and Sarri went on to confirm the information in his press conference on Friday.

It was only the 22-year-old's second appearance of the season as he has found himself firmly behind Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and ahead of the game Sarri also delivered updates on Rudiger's condition among others.

Andreas Christensen was feeling ill yesterday which led to him being taken off against Liverpool. He threw up at half time in Anfield. #CFC #LIVCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 27, 2018

He said: "Christensen was not injured, he had only a stomach ache during the match. Pedro yesterday had the last part of the training with the team, like Rudiger and like Loftus-Cheek.

"We need to see the last training before we decide, but they are almost ready so the situation is better than three or four days ago.

"Yesterday Rudiger had the training in the second part with the team. We have to see the last training. I think there is the possibility to recover."

Sarri says Andreas Christensen had a stomach ache at Anfield but wasn't injured. Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were both involved in the last part of yesterday's session and they are almost ready. #CHELIV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2018

Sarri was then asked if the 2-1 cup win in midweek came as a psychological boost ahead of the next game: "I don’t think so. Tomorrow is another match in another competition with a different starting XI. Maybe they can increase their determination after Wednesday. Maybe it will be an open match like the one on Wednesday.

"They are a top-level team. They have worked with the same coach for four seasons, and they are ready now to win the Premier League."

Christensen in particular was unlikely to start the match with Liverpool, despite many fans expressing their desire to see him played ahead of Luiz. He had emerged to be a key player under Antonio Conte as one of his three central defenders, but has yet to feature as prominently under Sarri.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Christensen featured for Denmark at the World Cup this summer, and therefore returned to training later than the likes of Luiz, who was not included in Brazil's squad for the tournament. As a result, Luiz featured heavily in pre-season and appears to have won over the new manager.

However, Luiz has been criticised by some fans online after appearing to switch off and allow opposition attackers to create chances or even score. Even if Christensen had been close to replacing the Brazilian, the news of this illness will prove to be another setback for the youngster.