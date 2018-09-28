Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Real Madrid host Atlético Madrid in what will be the 163rd El Derbi Madrileño on Saturday evening, in what is expected to be a fiery encounter.





Los Blancos and Los Colchoneros experienced contrasting results in La Liga's midweek fixtures, although both games had identical scorelines.

Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid showed no desire to take advantage of fellow table toppers dismal result, as FC Barcelona fell to Leganes 2-1, as they were embarrassed by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Atlético Madrid on the other hand, come into the Madrid derby off the back of two consecutive wins.

After impressing away from home in the Champions League, as they left Monaco victorious, Los Colchoneros have recorded back to back wins in La Liga against Getafe and SD Huesca respectively, and appear to be finding form.

The last time these sides met was back in August in the European Super Cup; a game which Atleti ran out 4-2 winners in. A repeat of this on Saturday will see Atlético leapfrog their Madrid counterparts and potentially finish the day in first place depending on results elsewhere.

Classic Encounter

The 2014 Champions League final was the first Real Madrid had contested since their 2002 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/GettyImages

Consequently, the 2014 final presented Los Blancos the first opportunity to claim the famous 'La Decima' - a historic tenth European title - and who better than to do it against than your cross town rivals.





Initially it seemed that the wait for Carlo Ancelotti's men would go on, as Diego Godin opened the scoring after veteran 'keeper Iker Casilas fumbled in the box. Real continued to probe the Atleti goal however, and eventually equalised in the dying embers of the game via a Sergio Ramos header.





In the extra time that followed, Atlético looked psychologically beaten and it wasn't long before the scoreline reflected this. Gareth Bale put Real ahead before Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the victory and famous La Decima for Los Blancos.

Key Battle





Diego Costa vs. Sergio Ramos

One of the most intriguing clashes ahead of Saturday's fixture, these two are Madrid's finest pantomime villains. Teammates for the national side but enemies on club duty, these two certainly share an interesting history.





The last time the pair met, Costa smashed Atlético into the lead in a record breaking 50 seconds as Atlético claimed the European Super Cup. The game also featured a potential kick in the head, signed from Costa to Ramos, with love.





Both players are known for their pool disciplinary record, with Ramos the current holder of the Spanish league red card record - 24. Costa, on the other hand, is a windup merchant, and Ramos knows he must keep his cool in what is sure to be a bitter contest between the pairing.

However, one area that Ramos can boast some bragging rights is that he has scored more goals than Costa this season. The defensive warrior has managed to grab two already, whilst Costa is languishing on zero.





Whatever controversy unfolds on Saturday, be sure to see these two at the forefront.

Team News