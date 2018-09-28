Yerry Mina Still 'Weeks Away' From Making Everton Debut After Accidental Stamp in Training

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Yerry Mina is still a minimum of three weeks away from making his Everton debut after a relapse during his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Everton signed Mina and Andre Gomes in a double deal from Barcelona on deadline day, despite knowing that the Colombian had fractured the fourth metatarsal in his left foot.

Marco Silva had hoped to have the Colombian available soon but Mina's agent and uncle Jair Mina confirmed to the media in his home country that further complications had delayed the defender's return from injury.

Silva confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Bernard had accidentally trodden on Mina's foot in training, aggravating his injury.

"Two days ago he [Mina] suffered an accidental stamp on his foot from Bernard," said Silva, quoted by Everton's official website. "It was painful and stopped him from training yesterday and today. We hope early next week he will start training again."

L'Equipe claims that Mina is now unlikely to play for Everton for at least three weeks. The earliest match in which he could make his debut is against Crystal Palace on October 21.

Silva is yet to settle on his preferred centre back pairing, having experimented with Ashley Williams, Mason Holgate, Phil Jagielka, Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane in that position already.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This uncertainty has cost Everton, who have won only one of their first six matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet. Whether Mina is the answer to their problems remains to be seen.

Everton signed Mina for £27m just eight months after he had joined Barcelona from Palmeiras. He only made six appearances for the Spanish champions before making the move to Goodison Park.

Mina scored three goals for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, including an equaliser against England in the last 16.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)