Cesc Fabregas Admits Chelsea Will Struggle to Keep Hold of Eden Hazard Next Summer

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits the club will find it difficult to keep Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge next summer following his fine start to this season.

After helping Belgium to third place at the World Cup, the 27-year-old has hit the ground running under new manager Maurizio Sarri, scoring five goals in six Premier League games, while also scoring a brilliant individual goal to help the Blues get past Liverpool in the Carabo Cup.

Despite Hazard's contract not expiring until the summer of 2020, the Belgian has been repeatedly linked with the likes of Real Madrid, and Fabregas, who himself has been linked with a move to Milan, thinks Chelsea will struggle keeping the winger at the club beyond this season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Fabregas said: "It was an easy decision, especially now, because at this stage how much can Eden cost? Not many teams in the world can buy Eden Hazard. He still had two years left on his contract.

"Next year if he has one year left, that’s a different story. You don’t have as much power as a club. Eden is one of the best players in the world. But having two years left, especially how the market is, it’s basically impossible to sign him up. I don’t think it was that hard from the club."

While there is no denying the talent of Hazard, many believe that he's taken his game to another level since the start of the season - with him currently scoring a goal every 79 minutes in the league - and Fabregas agrees with those claims.

He continued, stating: "I have had some great moments with Eden on the pitch but maybe in terms of maturity, yes it is the best [form of his career]. His maturity has improved a lot and now he is scoring goals, decisive goals which we all wanted from him."