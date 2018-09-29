Diego Costa Opens Up About Intense Rivalry Between Atletico & Real Madrid Ahead of La Liga Clash

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa has given an insight into the intensity that surrounds the Madrid Derby, with the striker claiming that Real Madrid "wanted to kill us" during their Super Cup clash.

The two Madrid clubs face each other this evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, having already faced one another before the start of the season, as Los Rojiblancos ran out 4-2 winners in the Super Cup, with the former Chelsea man scoring twice.

In a game renowned for its aggression, with city bragging rights on the line, Costa has lifted the lid regarding the rivalry, admitting that Atletico Madrid need to win these games if they are to have aspirations of silverware.





Speaking to Marca, he said: "I like to play against them and my teammates too. We wanted because it was another European final, not the one we wanted but very important. Their coach had just arrived and Lopetegui wanted to start winning.

"They wanted to kill us and we had to enter with the mentality of eating them. We know that in the finals they always beat us. Madrid are a great team, with great players, but they have always been equal matches. We were hungry for titles, to win this game and that's how it was for us."

Atletico Madrid currently sit third in La Liga, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, as Diego Simeone's side look to win their first league title since 2013/14, although Costa refuses to be drawn on comparing the current side to that of five years ago.

He continued: "Analysis can be done at the end of the season. Those who come into the side have the responsibility to do better, something different from what happened in recent years.

Madrid derby tomorrow. 22nd time that fixture's been played in all comps in the last five years.



And you thought we've had a lot of (13) Clasicos — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 28, 2018

"We have players of great quality, the club has made an effort to keep other great players. We have to play a very good season with everything we have."