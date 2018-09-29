Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Kane Helps Spurs Crush Terriers

Tottenham made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield and the Kirklees Stadium.



Despite making a slow start to the game, it was the visitors who took the lead 25 minutes in after Harry Kane headed in from an inch-perfect Kieran Trippier cross. The hosts responded well by testing Paulo Gazzaniga in the Spurs goal. However, they soon found themselves two goals behind.

A penalty was awarded to Spurs after substitute Florent Hadergjonaj was judged to have pulled back on Danny Rose in the area. Kane stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way and double Tottenham's lead before the half time break.



Spurs looked the more threatening side throughout the second half, but couldn't add to their lead as they made it successive Premier League wins. Mauricio Pochettino's side will take plenty of confidence going forward from a routine away win, while Huddersfield's search for a home win goes on for another week.





Here's a breakdown of Spurs' victory.





In fairness to the hosts, after a woeful performance against Leicester in their previous game, they caused Tottenham a lot more problems in the final third. However, they had nothing to show for it as they just couldn't find a breakthrough. Their home woes continue having only picked up one point from their opening three games at the Kirklees Stadium, and if they are to stand any chance of survival this season, David Wagner must know their home form will have to improve very soon. Player Ratings



Starting XI: Lossl (6); Jorgensen (5), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6); Durm (6), Mooy (5), Hogg (7), Billing (7*), Lowe (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (6).



Starting XI: Lossl (6); Jorgensen (5), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6); Durm (6), Mooy (5), Hogg (7), Billing (7*), Lowe (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (6).

Substitutes: Hadergjonaj (4), Mbenza (6), Mounie (N/A).

STAR MAN - In a day where nothing really went right for Huddersfield, Philip Billing did himself no harm with his performance. He was solid in the midfield and dealt with a lot of what Tottenham threw at him going forward.

Huddersfield's day could well have been much worse had it not been for Billing in the middle of the park. However, his display alone couldn't prevent the defeat.



WORST PLAYER - After starting on the bench, Hadergjonaj was called into action on the half-hour mark after Terence Kongolo was stretchered off, and the Swiss international couldn't have got off to a rougher start.

Just three minutes after coming on, he brought down Rose in the area to gift Spurs a penalty which they duly delivered. Blatant pen. So poor from Hadergjonaj, it was obvious Rose was looking for a return #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) September 29, 2018 Hadergjonaj was so blatantly stupid — Josephw84201610 (@Josephw84201611) September 29, 2018 Hadergjonaj is a liability can't defend and his control is so weak. — Josephw84201610 (@Josephw84201611) September 29, 2018 He never looked to get to grips with the game and despite an improved performance in the second half, it will still be an afternoon he'll hope to forget in a hurry. TOTTENHAM



Key Talking Point



Fans may've been concerned prior to the game about Pochettino possibly rotating his side with their Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday in mind. However, that wasn't the case.

He fielded a strong lineup and they duly delivered with a convincing first half performance, with a Kane double sending Spurs into the half time break with a two goal lead. Coming out for the second half, it was evident the manager had one eye on their midweek clash and therefore took no risks, with Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele both being substituted.

After a tense end to their previous encounter against Brighton, Tottenham fans would've been glad they wrapped the game up early on and as their side were able to easily see the game out and take the three points back to London without any injuries or concerns. Player Ratings



Starting XI: Gazzaniga (7); Sanchez (7), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (6); Trippier (8), Dier (7), Dembele (6), Rose (7); Lucas (7), Kane (9*), Son (6).



Substitutes: Wanyama (6), Winks (6), Sissoko (N/A).

STAR MAN - It will come as no surprise that Kane was indeed Tottenham's best performer on the day.




