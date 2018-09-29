Jose Mourinho Denies Paul Pogba Was Vice-Captain Despite Relieving Him of Duties Earlier in the Week

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has denied that Paul Pogba was ever vice-captain at the club, despite claiming he took the responsibility off him earlier in the week. 

Mourinho confirmed he had relieved the Frenchman of vice-captaincy duties following their Carabao Cup exit to Derby, in a week that has seen tensions between the pair ramp up.

Prior to United's 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday however, Mourinho moved to quash any notion that he was ever the vice-captain at Old Trafford, but called the French star a 'captain of the future'.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "Paul was not the vice-captain. We had Valencia as the captain and then we had a group of players that could be the vice captain - one day I gave it to David de Gea, I gave it to Ashley Young, to Chris Smalling.

"I first thought about Paul last season, because (he is) a player of a different generation, younger player, the captain of the future. 

"Because Valencia, Young, they are more or less the same age, the same generation. But he (Pogba) was not the vice-captain, so now we don't have the vice-captain."

After winning the World Cup in the summer, Pogba hasn't been able to replicate his performances showcased in Russia on a consistent basis in the red of Manchester United. His disjointed displays have been mirrored by the club's start to the season, with the Red Devils' far off the chase in the Premier League

