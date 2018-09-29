Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reveals His 'Wish' for Vincent Kompany to Sign New Contract

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he hopes Vincent Kompany renews his contract and remains at the club beyond the end of the season.

Kompany's current deal expires this summer, meaning he would be free to negotiate a contract with any overseas clubs in January.

His last Premier League start came against Wolverhampton Wanderers towards the end of August and he has rarely featured for the side ever since, entering the 2-1 victory over Newcastle as a late substitute.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Brighton, Guardiola was asked whether he hopes Kompany will sign a new contract. As quoted by the BBC as saying: "Yes, that is my wish."





The 32-year-old captained the side for his Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United on Tuesday, and Guardiola admitted he was impressed with Kompany's attitude. He said: "It's incredible. He played the Carabao Cup like it's the final of the Champions League. That means a lot to me.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"If he plays five minutes then they are going to be the best five minutes in his life. He is a good example for Phil Foden and the rest of our squad.

"Unfortunately in the past it was the injuries but I think in the last few months he's feeling better."

Kompany will take part in a testimonial match in his honour next August to celebrate his ten years with the side. He has made 251 appearances for Manchester City, and has won three Premier League titles during his time in England.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He is widely regarded as one of the finest centre backs in the Premier League era, but has struggled greatly with injuries in recent years. He was restricted to 17 league appearances last season and just 11 the season before.