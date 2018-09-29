Wolves 2-0 Southampton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Wanderers Strike Late to Down Saints

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Wolves struck twice late on to edge Southampton as Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny both netted inside the last 15 minutes on Saturday to earn the home side a dramatic win.


Cavaleiro's thrashing finish and Jonny's sweeping effort ensured the home side escaped with all three points after what had been a tight game.

Here's our breakdown of the match.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

WOLVES


Key Talking Point

There was a lot of premature chat over whether Wolves could challenge for a Europa League spot this season and this would be a game you would expect them to win if the newly promoted side were to finish around the top seven.

They were largely subdued by Southampton, who had more shots and more possession, but Cavaleiro's effort after coming off the bench showed Wolves do have at least a bit of depth in their squad, while Jonny put the icing on the cake afterwards.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Patricio (8*); Bennett (7), Coady (7), Boly (7); Doherty (7), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Jonny (7); Costa (6), Jota (6); Jimenez (6).


Substitutes: Traore (6), Cavaleiro (7), Bonatini (N/A).

STAR MAN - Having a top quality goalkeeper is so important for newly promoted sides, and in Rui Patricio they have a shot stopper of genuine quality.

The Portugal international made five stops to keep out Southampton's spluttering strike force of Charlie Austin and Danny Ings.

Neves was tidy in midfield but Patricio sealed the win for his side.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Diogo Jota was disappointing for the home side, who only seemed to click into gear once he and Helder Costa had been withdrawn.

SOUTHAMPTON

Key Talking Point

After two disappointing results against Brighton and Liverpool, the Saints needed to return to form with a decent performance on Saturday.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

And while they were good for the most part, a lack of concentration towards the end ultimately proved to be their downfall.

It's a problem that has niggled at Mark Hughes' side before, having conceded late on against Brighton and ultimately drawing after they had lead 2-0.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: McCarthy (7); Soares (7), Vestergaard (7), Hoedt (7), Bertand (8); Elyounoussi (7), Lemina (7), Hojbjerg (8), Redmond (7); Austin (6), Ings (6).

Substitutes: Armstrong (6), Gabbiadini (N/A).

STAR MAN - Pierre Emile Hojbjerg has arguably been Southampton's best player in recent weeks and was once again bright in spells here, making six tackles and passing well.


It was a fascinating battle between the former Bayern Munich midfielder and Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, one he ultimately lost, but the 23-year-old more than held his own.

WORST PLAYER - Conversely to Hojbjerg, Mario Lemina was largely bypassed in central midfield and struggled to have any kind of impact on the game.

Looking Ahead

Wolves next face a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, while Southampton will look to arrest their recent poor form by visiting Everton.

