ALARMA: Jonathan Dos Santos salió lesionado del partido contra los Whitecaps

Jonathan dos Santos was excellent in #LAvVAN:



104 touches

79/84 (94%) passes

4/4 long balls

2/3 dribbles

9/13 duels won

6 recoveries

5 tackles

3 interceptions



His play is often overlooked, but the #ElTri midfielder has been very good for #LAGalaxy all season. Quality. #MLS 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/zdAIlqync2