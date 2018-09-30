Atletico to Seek Clarification on VAR Following Controversial Decisions in Saturday's Madrid Derby

Atletico Madrid have published a statement signalling their intent to seek clarification where VAR replays are concerned following their 0-0 draw with Real Madrid on Saturday.

The club's gripe stems from Saturday's Madrid derby that ended in a goalless draw but could have had a totally different outcome had Los Rojiblancos been awarded a penalty following an alleged handball by Casemiro in the Real Madrid box during the first half.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Atleti manager Diego Simeone aired his frustrations after the match and the club have since released a statement via their official website as a result of the inaction on the part of the match officials present.

The Spanish club stated: "After observing the different use and consultation that has been made of the VAR in similar plays in several matches during this day, Atletico Madrid will request this Monday a clarification to the Technical Committee of Referees on this type of situation.





"Great confusion has been generated by the different criteria applied in similar actions, reviewing the image the referee himself in the monitor that exists at the foot of the field in some cases and ignoring this query in another, despite the obvious controversy of the action.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"We believe this clarification is very convenient to facilitate the work of the professionals and avoid the confusion of the fans."

"What do you want me to say," Simeone said in his post-match presser on Saturday via Goal.

"There are four of them [officials] for VAR up there, four [officials] down [on the ground]. They can make mistakes, as they were all wrong. I guess they did not stop the play because they saw it in a normal play, because it's interpretable.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"Last year with [Samuel] Umtiti [against Barcelona] the same thing happened, they said it was involuntary, but what do you want me to say? The ball went towards the goal."