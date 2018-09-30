Chris Sutton Sends Twitter Into Frenzy After Revealing His Pick for the 'Best Player in the World'

The domestic season across Europe's top leagues are all now well and truly underway. Summer signings are adapting to their new surroundings, whilst some familiar faces are resuming their normal business and putting in some sensational performances.



There are always differing opinions when it comes to who is the best player in the world, however BT Sport put this question to their pundits to answer this weekend, and there certainly was one answer which stood out more than others.

After Michael Owen claimed that Eden Hazard was the best player on-form currently in the world Chris Sutton took a rather different approach, claiming that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk got his vote!





His answer didn't go down too well in the studio, with Owen claiming: “You can’t be a centre-half and be the best player in the world!”





And it went down even worse on Twitter.

Since arriving at Anfield in January 2018 for £75m, van Dijk has transformed the Liverpool defence. He helped the Reds reach the Champions League final last campaign and has made an electric start to the Premier League season.



Jurgen Klopp's men have now kept a remarkable eight successive home clean sheets, with no Premier League team conceding fewer goals since his debut than the Reds, a remarkable record.

Although many are now starting to label the Dutch international as the best central defender in the league - if not the world - it still looks to be too early to start calling him the best player in world football.



