David Wagner Provides Injury Update On Duo Cristopher Schindler and Terence Kongolo

David Wagner has given an injury update on Christopher Schindler and Terence Kongolo after the pair were forced off during Huddersfield's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.



The Terriers went into the game still in search of their first win of the season, however didn't have enough as a Harry Kane double inspired Tottenham to a comfortable victory at the Kirklees Stadium.

Fans were disappointed with the result, however would've been even more concerned having seen Kongolo being stretchered off the pitch in the first half after seemingly over-stretching his hamstring, whilst also seeing Schindler being replaced later in the second half after also picking up an injury.



David Wagner has now provided an update on the duo, admitting he's concerned about Kongolo's injury however will find out the full extent of the injury at the start of next week, whilst he also revealed Schindler's injury doesn't appear to be as bad as first thought.

Speaking with the Examiner Live , he revealed: "My biggest concern is with Terence Kongolo. It looks like a serious hamstring injury. He pulled his hamstring when he made this tackle and Christopher Schindler had a twist and has pain in his knee so he was not able to carry on.



"The good thing is there is no fluid on the knee at the minute, but we have to make further investigations with both to give a serious answer. I think we can do this at the beginning of next week."

