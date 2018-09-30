Eden Hazard Admits He Wanted to Leave Chelsea Last Summer Following Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted he wanted to leave Chelsea in the summer, and revealed his dream is to one day play in La Liga.



The Belgian has started the season on fire having already scored seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions so far - which included a hattrick in Chelsea's 4-1 Premier League win over Cardiff.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

All this coming off the back of a very successful summer which saw the forward lead his country to a World Cup semi final, leading to a surge in transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.



Speaking with BT Sport (via the Daily Mail ) about the transfer rumours, Hazard opened up and admitted he wanted to leave Chelsea after the World Cup, however insisted he's happy to remain at the club after a potential transfer to Real Madrid failed to materialise.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "I will tell you the truth. After the World Cup I wanted to leave because my dream is to play in Spain. Then I spoke to the board and the manager and I said 'I can stay no problem'. The new manager has come in and we are enjoying playing with him and I’m happy I stayed. I’ve got three years on my contract left.



"I love the club, the fans, the city and my team-mates, I think, love me so it’s easy to stay. But if I leave or if I stay I will be happy. This club is now part of my life so we will see."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League having won all of their opening five games of the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, and Hazard went onto praise the impact the Italian has had on the club since his arrival in the summer, claiming he's one of the best managers in the world.



He added: "We have a good dressing room. There is not a lot of egos so to come here it is easy. He is one of the best managers in the world. He just asked me to score goals. I will try to score 20 and then maybe we can improve."



Sarri believes Eden Hazard can score even more goals, perhaps 40 this season. The boss also makes a point of praising the Belgian's defensive work today. #CHELIV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 29, 2018

He'll be hoping to keep his electric run of form going as Chelsea look to take command of their Europa League group when they face MOL Vidi on Thursday night before travelling to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.