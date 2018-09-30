'He's a Monster': West Ham Fans Heap Praise on New Signing After Great Performance Against Man Utd

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

After what was a horrendous start to the season having lost all of their first four games of the Premier League season, West Ham finally look to have found some form.

Their losing run came to an end after they held high-flying Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium, before thrashing League Two Macclesfield Town 8-0 in the Carabao Cup just three days later.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

They went into their Premier League encounter with Manchester United on Saturday full of confidence, and it certainly showed. Felipe Anderson put the Hammers ahead after just five minutes thanks to an audacious flick from close range, with Manuel Pellegrini's side then doubling their lead on the stroke of half time thanks to a deflected Andriy Yarmolenko effort.

United got themselves back in the game with a Marcus Rashford near-post flick finding its way past Lukasz Fabianski, however West Ham killed the game off just four minutes later courtesy of Marko Arnautovic.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It was a brilliant performance from all the Hammers' players, however there was one man in particular who caught the eye of the fans. Summer signing Issa Diop was outstanding for his side, dealing with anything that came his way and helping his side secure a memorable victory.

Jose Mourinho described the Frenchman as a 'monster', and the West Ham fans took to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the 21-year-old.

He's started in five of West Ham's Premier League games so far this season, and will be hoping to keep his good run of form going when the Hammers travel to face Brighton on Friday night.

