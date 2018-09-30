Julen Lopetegui Says Real Madrid Was Superior Than Atletico Despite Draw

Addressing the media after Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico, Julen Lopetegui chose to look at the positives of his side's performance.

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

SPORT relay the comments of Real's coach, and why he thought Los Blancos deserved more from the game: "We didn’t win the game simply because we didn’t manage to score, but overall, I think that we were by far the better side, particularly in the second half, in which we created several chances.

“After the break, we managed to pen Atletico back into their own half, overcame adversity and delivered a good performance. However, if you don’t score, you don’t win football matches!"

While fans may have been in a disconsolate mood after the match, their manager was optimistic about the future: “I take some big positives from tonight’s game. 

"When faced with difficulty, the team stood tall and improved, having had a day’s less rest (to prepare) and with some absentees, and showed character and personality.

La Liga is competitive and long for everyone, and every game is extremely difficult."

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Speaking on the injury that forced star man Gareth Bale to exit the match early, Lopetegui had good news for Maridistas: “Bale had discomfort in his abductor at half-time and as a precaution he didn’t come out for the second half. 

"We will test him tomorrow and we’ll see."

