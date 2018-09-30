Lionel Messi Urges Barcelona to Improve Defensively After Recent Winless La Liga Run

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Lionel Messi has called on his Barcelona team to improve defensively after his side's 1-1 draw with Atheltic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The draw now means that after winning their opening four games of the La Liga season, La Blaugrana have now gone three games without a win after draws against Girona and Bilbao on top of a shock defeat to Leganes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

They remain level on points with rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, however they've missed a golden opportunity to pull away from them following Madrid's poor run of form which has run simultaneously with Barca's.

Speaking to BeIN Sport via Marca after their recent draw, Messi admitted he didn't expect his side's recent run of results and called for stronger defensive displays from Barcelona


He said: "There isn't any anxiety because the season has just started and it is a long year ahead.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We didn't expect the recent results but in this game, we created situations to win and we couldn't manage to do it. We must be stronger defensively, we have come from a year that it was tough (to score against us) and now it is taking the minimum to do it.


"It can't happen that we concede goals in every game, we must improve and become strong in the defensive area because that is the most important thing."

It's been a shaky start to the season for the reigning La Liga champions and reflecting on the game, Messi admitted his side didn't do enough to win the match, however is looking now looking ahead towards their Champions League clash with Tottenham on Wednesday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He added: "I think that we put in a performance that could have won us the game and in the first half had many clear chances to go ahead. But then we went 1-0 down and things got very complicated which is a shame.

"Now, we must carry on and look forward because we have a tough game coming up on Wednesday. It is a very difficult group so we know we have to be at our best and move forward with calmness."

After winning their Champions League opener 4-0 against PSV Eindhoven, Barca will be looking to make it two in two on Wednesday as they look to secure their first win in four games in all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)