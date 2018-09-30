Liverpool remains keen on bringing Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey to Anfield after having a bid for the Welshman rejected in the summer.

Talks have taken place between Ramsey and the Gunners hierarchy over a new contract at the club, however, it has been revealed that these negotiations have broken down over the past few weeks. The Welshman's contract at the Emirates is set to expire this summer, and it appears he is set to walk away then unless a transfer away is sealed in January.

Liverpool is said to be keen on securing the signing of the Arsenal midfielder, as reported by the Mirror, and Ramsey himself is reported to be excited at the prospect of working with Klopp.

The Reds made a bid for the midfielder in the summer transfer window, however, their approach was met with rejection as the Gunners did not want to sell the Welshman.

If the Gunners are willing to let Ramsey leave then they will be hoping to offload the midfielder in January, as they would then collect a fee, but Ramsey himself could hold out and leave in the summer - standing to make more money from the deal as he'd be in a position to demand a huge signing on fee.

For Arsenal fans, it must feel like deja vu as another star player has been allowed to run down his contract and now looks set to leave the club.

Last season, Alexis Sanchez was in a similar position to that of Ramsey now and he was sold to Manchester United in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In hindsight, that deal has been profitable for the Gunners with their ex-star now struggling at Old Trafford.

As for Liverpool, it seems a strange move for the club. With the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to return from injury their strength in depth in the middle of the pitch is exceptional.

Up next for both sides are matches in Europe, with Liverpool travelling to Napoli in the Champions League, and the Gunners facing Qarabag in the Europa League. Both teams got off to winning starts in their opening games and they will both be hoping to make it two wins from two in mid-week.