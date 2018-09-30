Liverpool Fans Praised for Touching Grenfell Gesture During 1-1 Draw With Chelsea on Saturday

Liverpool fans have received plaudits after showing support for the victims of the Grenfell tower disaster during their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the travelling Reds displayed a huge banner which read "Justice for Grenfell" in the away end ahead of the Blues' home stadium and the gesture was indeed appreciated.

Travelling Kop saluted for Grenfell show of support at Stamford Bridge #LFC https://t.co/2lyFI5GYYh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 30, 2018

A public enquiry is still ongoing after 72 individuals were killed in the fire last June and support is coming from all over.

“Thanks to our lovely Liverpudlian friends who travelled down to see Chelsea v Liverpool," the Justice4Grenfell Campaign tweeted. “We’re glad you got the banner in and thanks for the support for the Grenfell residents, their families & community. Justice will prevail!”

Thanks to our lovely Liverpudlian friends who travelled down to see Chelsea VS Liverpool play - we’re glad you got the banner in and thanks for the support for the Grenfell residents, their families & community. Justice will prevail! 💚 #Justice4Grenfell @LFC @SpionKop1906 pic.twitter.com/Dwh8or6v38 — Justice4Grenfell (@officialJ4G) September 29, 2018

Former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris also posted a thankful tweet stating: “Liverpool fans you are a class act with your #Justice4grenfell. Absolute class.”

Liverpool fans you are a class act with your #Justice4grenfell absolute class — Jody Morris (@morriskid) September 30, 2018

As for the match, it was quite an entertaining one that saw the two sides share the spoils. Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead in the first half, scoring his sixth league goal of the season after an artful assist from Mateo Kovacic, but Daniel Sturridge would snatch a point for his side with a spectacular shot from distance in the 89th minute.

"I am really happy for him, he is a good lad," manager Jurgen Klopp said in reference to his striker after the draw. "After we came in the dressing room he was really loud. We are really happy for him.

"The dressing room was pretty much dancing [around Sturridge]. He had a difficult time but now he’s having a wonderful time. He’ll want to start all the time, it’s probably like that."