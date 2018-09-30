Report: Man United Officials Dismiss Rumors Over Zidane Approach as Mourinho Pressure Mounts

Senior officials at Manchester United have dismissed recent rumours that they've made an approach for Zinedine Zidane despite Jose Mourinho's poor start to the season.

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Senior officials at Manchester United have dismissed recent rumours that they've made an approach for Zinedine Zidane despite Jose Mourinho's poor start to the season.

The Red Devils' woes got even worst at the weekend after they lost 3-1 to West Ham - just four days after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Derby at Old Trafford - leaving them with just 10 points after their opening seven Premier League games.

They already find themselves nine points behind the early pace setters Liverpool and Manchester City with the pressure now really beginning to crank up on Mourinho.

Off-field incidents haven't helped matters either, with the manager and Paul Pogba's relationship seemingly reaching boiling point after going back and forth in the press, whilst Mourinho also made the controversial decision to leave Alexis Sanchez out of the squad entirely for Saturday's game due to a poor run of form.

However despite all this, the gaffer is set to receive backing from the club as reported by the Telegraph, who have claimed that recent rumours suggesting United have already opened talks with former Real Madrid boss Zidane to replace Mourinho at Old Trafford are nonsense.

The Frenchman currently doesn't have a club after he left Madrid in the summer having won his third consecutive consecutive Champions League title with the club, however United's chief executive Ed Woodward is set to back his man despite his rough start to the season by giving him time to resurrect their season.

Recent results now seemed to have made their Champions League clash with Valencia on Tuesday a must-win game in order to not only give the fans something to cheer about but to also give the players some much-needed confidence heading into a tough run of fixtures after the upcoming international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)