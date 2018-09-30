Paul Merson Suggests Leicester City Star 'Would Have Suited' Newcastle's Current Side

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson has claimed that Leicester City's £20m man James Maddison would have been a great addition to Newcastle United's squad.

Speaking on Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday as quoted by HITC after the Foxes won 2-0 at St James' Park, the former Arsenal man commented: "If you are sitting there as a Newcastle fan, you are thinking: ‘Why didn’t we go for him?'

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“Because he would have suited Newcastle. He is one of those lads who wants to get on the ball and he will get on the ball, and that’s what I don’t think they have got at Newcastle.”

Since coming in from Norwich this summer, Maddison has cemented himself into Claude Puel's first 11 with ease. Blessed with an aqueous style of play, the attacking midfielder has shown the ability to glide past opponents with ease.

James Maddison WILL be England’s next no.10. Period. — Ollie Baines (@Ollie_Bainzy) September 30, 2018

A step up to the Premier League hasn't been a problem for the youngster, who looks comfortably at home in the King Power Stadium.

Providing 20 direct goal contributions in 42 Championship games last term, many clubs were clamouring after his services. Newcastle weren't one who appeared to be in the mix however, with the sizeable price tag for an unproven top flight player possibly a sticking point.

Continuing on his meteoric rise, if the England Under-21 international maintains such development at this pace, it won't be long before one of the top six clubs come knocking.

Three goals already this season, the creative force of Maddison will no doubt help decide Leicester's final position this term.