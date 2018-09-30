'Should Do a Bit Better': Rio Ferdinand Criticises Liverpool Trio Following Eden Hazard's Goal

Rio Ferdinand was left unimpressed by the defensive efforts of Liverpool after they conceded Eden Hazard's opener in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

After the Blues won possession, Maurizio Sarri's side worked the ball well before Mateo Kovacic sent Hazard through on goal, the Belgian slamming into the far corner past Alisson.

Giving his views as a pundit, the Express report Manchester United's legendary figure as commenting: “Here from a defensive perspective, you see Trent, the young full back, goes in.

MB Media/GettyImages

“Once you go in there you don’t follow the ball, unless you’re going to win it.

"He doesn’t get the ball, forgets about his man. Gomez has to come across because he sees his partner out of position, when he sees it it is too late.

“When you’ve got a man in this form, of this quality, you can’t recover, no matter how quick you are. That’s one moment in the game where they’ve seen that Chelsea have gone through and they’ve been clinical."

The former England international wasn't enamoured by Alisson's attempt either, as he felt the man brought in from Roma was beaten too easily, adding: "In this first half, if you’re talking chances, Liverpool have gone through on a number of occasions. I’d be upset as a defender, I’d expect a bit more out of him (Alisson) there.

“It’s not hit the post and gone in, it’s not gone right in the corner, and the angle I’d say the keeper should do a bit better than that.”

MB Media/GettyImages

Still unbeaten however, Liverpool will take heart from their ability to grab a point with minutes to go. A few on Merseyside would likely suggest Ferdinand focus on events closer to home, as his beloved Red Devils continue to struggle following a 3-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday.